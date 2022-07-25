CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 724 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($122.22) to €127.00 ($128.28) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

