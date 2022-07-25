CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

