State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,414 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

