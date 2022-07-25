Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

