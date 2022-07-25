Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $139.22 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.48.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

