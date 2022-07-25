Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 959,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,287 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,152,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 135,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

