Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 39,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

PFE stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

