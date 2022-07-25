Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

