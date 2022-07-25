FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

