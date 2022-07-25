Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 26,968 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,149.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.82 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

