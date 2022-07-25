United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.20.

NYSE:URI opened at $274.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.