Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Match Group were worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $72.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.