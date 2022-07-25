Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 583.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Hershey by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after buying an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $215.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average of $211.76. The company has a market cap of $328.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

