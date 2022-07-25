Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

