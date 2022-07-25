Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $195,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.55 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

