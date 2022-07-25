DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,321 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ED opened at $92.44 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.