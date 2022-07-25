National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

