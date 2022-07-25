Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.12.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.69.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.