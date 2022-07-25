Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,388 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

PKG stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

