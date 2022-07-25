Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $715,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44.

