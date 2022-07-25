Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.08. The company has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

