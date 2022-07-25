NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.80. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

