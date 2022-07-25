Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Cut by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $390,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $101.67 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

