Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Reduced by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $156.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

