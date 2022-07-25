First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

DVY opened at $117.78 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

