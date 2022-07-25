First National Trust Co Sells 21,347 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First National Trust Co cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,347 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EFG stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

