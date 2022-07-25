Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 17,018 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 293.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

