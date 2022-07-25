The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 294,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 101,486 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $63.76 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

