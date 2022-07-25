National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

