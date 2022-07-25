V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 768,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after buying an additional 117,339 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,011,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VFC opened at $47.46 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

