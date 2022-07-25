Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

