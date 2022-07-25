Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 619 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS stock opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

