Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $167.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

