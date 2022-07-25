Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $390.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.74. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $326.70 and a 12 month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

