Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,994 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

