Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $175.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

