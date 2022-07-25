Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Trading Down 0.1 %

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

