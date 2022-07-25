Sandy Spring Bank Sells 890 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of BCE by 109.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

