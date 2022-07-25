International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,314 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 164,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 162,452 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,525,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 141,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 129,365 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

