Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $401.90 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

