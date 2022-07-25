Sandy Spring Bank Sells 789 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 169,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

