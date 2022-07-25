WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,116,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
