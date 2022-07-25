Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Cut by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Corning Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

About Corning



Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.



