Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 424 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $1,809.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,976.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.10.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

