Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 46,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $394.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

