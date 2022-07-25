43,921 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.63 on Monday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
