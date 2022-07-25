International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $144.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.80. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $145.26.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

