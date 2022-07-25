International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

