Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $154.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.36. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

About Sempra



Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

