Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

Amphenol stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.



